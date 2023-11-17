Khloe Kardashian ‘settled down’ relationship with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian forgives her ex Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian sat down for a one-on-one conversation with her ex, Tristan Thompson in the recent episode of The Kardashians.

The reality TV star appreciated his former love interest who held himself accountable after cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.



"Tristan has been doing a lot of therapy work and Tristan has been working on himself a lot. He wants to prove that he is a different person and I'm really not involved in these things," Khloe said in the newly released episode.



The reality TV star further added that he also asked for an apology to her and the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"Not forgotten, not forgiven — not any of that but just settled down," Khloe who welcomed two children with Tristan clarified her relationship status with the professional basketball player.



In the same episode, the NBA player said that he cheated on Khloe just for an action and feeling.

"I've never seen a man treat a woman good, I've never seen a man not cheat on a woman, I've never seen a good husband," Tristan shared about her traumatic childhood.

The 32-year-old athlete admitted that he made a mistake, multiple times, saying, "now, I actually really see and own up to the mistakes I made."