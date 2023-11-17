Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs restricts Instagram comments amid Cassie’s abuse allegations

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie were in a long-term on-off relationship from 2005 to 2018

Sean “Diddy” Combs is doing damage control after his ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of decades-long sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

Not even a day after the horrifying allegations surfaced, fans noticed that the rapper limited his Instagram comments, despite having them on right before.

“Diddy turned them comments off QUICK lmao,” someone pointed out on X (previously Twitter).

Indeed, the Revolt CEO seemed to have limited his comments in reaction to the allegations, as he had just posted a promo to his Instagram for his new music just hours before the new lawsuit first made headlines.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura detailed the repeated sexual and physical abuse, including frequent sex trafficking, inflicted on her by Combs during their long-term on-off relationship from 2005 – when she was just 19 years old – to 2018.

Combs vehemently denied the “offensive and outrageous allegations” with his attorney claiming to the outlet that the alleger is aiming to “damage Mr. Combs’ reputation and [seek] a payday.”

But despite his attempts to limit the backlash, horrified users were still able to paint his comments section with the news.