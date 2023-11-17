Taylor Swift fans spot another secret love message to Travis Kelce in Argentina show

Taylor Swift’s Argentina concert turned out to be one giant love letter to her new beau Travis Kelce.



The international pop sensation kicked off the South American leg of the Eras World Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina last weekend, in which she gave several not-so-subtle shout-outs to her new NFL beau as he swooned in the crowd.

In what fans described as a “mastermind” move, the Love Story songstress started playing an acoustic version of End Game. The track, which includes several sports references, was already enough of a hint of the lovebirds' vision for their happily ever after.

But, of course, in true Taylor fashion, the ingenious performer sprinkled the grand gesture with some theatrics, confirming that it was a love declaration to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

In videos circulating TikTok, Swifties noticed that as Swift began playing the piano, the crowd’s LED flashing wristbands, including Kelce’s, changed colours to red and gold – the Chiefs’ colours.

“Just realized the bracelets changed from Blue to RED + GOLD (Chiefs colors) during End Game * with Travis present [crying face emoji] [black heart emoji],” one fan pointed out in a TikTok video of the crowd.

Previously, fans noted several other love notes to Kelce, including changing the lyrics of Karma to shout-out “the guy on the Chiefs,” declaring her love for Kelce in Labyrinth, and unable to peel her eyes away from him while singing Lover.

Once the three-hour gig concluded, Swift ran into Kelce’s arms, waiting patiently backstage, for a big hug and kiss.

“She’s a mastermind, after all & the whole show was like a huge love letter to travis,” a fan remarked.