Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie alleges decades-long abuse in horrific lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie had an on-off relationship from 2005 to 2018

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being accused of decades-long physical and sexual abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

In a new lawsuit obtained by Page Six on Thursday, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura detailed the repeated sexual and physical abuse, including frequent sex trafficking, that she faced by Diddy during their long-term on-off relationship from 2005 – when she was just 19 – to 2018.

The 37-year-old singer further claimed that Combs “was prone to uncontrollable rage, and frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely,” even forcing her to carry his firearm in her purse as a constant reminder of “his ability to cause serious harm.”

Cassie further explained that though she tried to escape many times, the Revolt CEO’s “vast network of corporation and affiliated entities” would track her down and coerce her to “return to him,” sometimes with threats to her career.

When reached for comment, Cassie told Page Six that the looming expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act motivated her to speak up about the “trauma” that she, along with “other women who face violence and abuse,” will be “recovering from for the rest of [their] life.”

Meanwhile, Combs vehemently denied the “offensive and outrageous allegations,” which his attorney labeled as a move by Cassie to “damage Mr. Combs’ reputation and [seek] a payday.”

However, Cassie’s lawyer told the outlet that the rapper “offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” which she rejected.