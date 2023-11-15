Ryan Gosling's stuntman adventure 'The Fall Guy' sets new release date

Universal Pictures has announced that the action comedy film The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, will now be released on May 3, 2024. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on March 1, 2024.



The shift in release date is reportedly due to the recent cancellation of Deadpool 3, which was initially set to premiere on May 3, 2024. With the Deadpool sequel no longer occupying the slot, Universal decided to move The Fall Guy into its place.

Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy is a modern take on the classic 1980s television series of the same name. Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman who teams up with an old flame, Hollywood director and former girlfriend Jody Moreno (Blunt), to take down a group of criminals.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson also stars in the film as Tom Ryder, a movie star who has gone missing.

The film's release date change is expected to give it a wider berth in the box office, as it will no longer be competing directly with other major studio releases in March.

With its star-studded cast and high-octane action sequences, the movie is poised to be a major summer blockbuster.

Fans of the original television series and newcomers alike are eagerly awaiting the release of this action-packed thriller. With its blend of humor, action, and nostalgia, the film is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.