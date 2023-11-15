Michael J Fox recounts Matthew Perry’s ‘big fat’ donation for his foundation

Michael J Fox has recently recounted Matthew Perry’s generous donation he made to support Michael’s charitable organisation for Parkinson disease.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the annual fundraising benefit for his foundation, the Back to the Future actor revealed, “I hope this isn’t indiscreet but when they first made their big sale and were made millionaires for the rest of their lives, Matthew Perry wrote a big fat cheque to the foundation.”

Michael continued, “We were really early on and trying to find our feet. And it was such a vote of confidence.”

“And it wasn’t accompanied by any self-aggrandising or anything, Matthew was just like, ‘Take it and do your best.’ I loved that,” stated the 62-year-old.

Last year in November, the late actor Matthew gushed over Fox, saying, “I was young, I had done a couple of plays in school, and Michael J Fox was it, man.”

“And Michael had, at the time, the No 1 TV show and the No 1 movie at the same time! So, he was huge,” mentioned the late Friends star.

Calling Matthew “a funny guy” at the time, Michael told ET, “He was just a funny guy, and if I was ever as funny as him – I mean, he was the funniest – I’m happy I had an impact on him.”

“Matthew and I had spent some time together over the years. He was a hockey player, a good hockey player, and we played hockey together,” he concluded.