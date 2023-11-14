Jorgie Porter and fiancé Oliver Piotrowski haunted by attempted burglary

Jorgie Porter and fiancé Oliver Piotrowski share struggle with sleepless nights.

Jorgie Porter and her fiancé Oliver Piotrowski on edge faced a chilling burglary attempt at their home.

The 35-year-old actress, who attended the Michael Josephson MBE Charity ball in Manchester this week, shared the unsettling details with MailOnline, revealing the impact on their sense of security.

Recalling the terrifying experience, Porter, who is also a mother to an eight-month-old son, expressed her vulnerability and frustration.

Two weeks ago, the criminals took a bold approach by cutting cables and Wi-Fi in the surrounding area, removing the alarm to their house before an unforeseen event spooked them, prompting a hasty retreat.

"Everyone has a burglary story, and I felt vulnerable and annoyed – I felt like, 'how dare they?'" Porter shared.

The incident took an especially emotional toll given the presence of their young child.

The actress explained, "We’ve really upped our security now and gone to the levels of full protection. The thing is when you’ve got kids, that’s when you’re like 'absolutely not.' It was very scary."

The aftermath of the intrusion has had a profound impact on the couple, with Piotrowski revealing he was "unable to sleep" in the aftermath.

Piotrowski shared, "It’s been a process trying to feel safe again in the house. I didn’t sleep for the first four or five nights – it’s taken time, but it comes back."

Following the unsettling incident, Jorgie took a proactive step by releasing CCTV footage of the burglars, following police advice to aid in tracking down the suspects.



