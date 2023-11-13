Prince Harry wants Meghan Markle to give up her plans?

Meghan Markle is allegedly being 'held back' by Prince Harry

Former Hollywood star Meghan Markle does not seem to push her own career as she is allegedly being held back by her husband Prince Harry.

The Duke off Sussex is reportedly not allowing the Duchess to go ahead with her career she wants. Meghan is being "held back" by Harry, in pursuit of her own career path, a close friend of Princess Diana has claimed.

King Charles younger son Harry, who has won the right to take Associated Newspapers to court for a trial over alleged phone hacking and illegal means of gathering information, is said to be at loggerhead with his wife on some issues.



American Showbiz journalist and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News, it seems to be "negative" for the Sussex brand, explaining that the Duke will find his latest court battle "extremely expensive".

When asked by host Mark Dolan about the US-based couple's relationship, the expert detailed the comments made by Kay about the royal couple.



Schofield said: "This is a great point made by one of Princess Diana's closest friends, towards the end of her life, adding: "His name is Richard Kay, and he told Palace Confidential that the only thing standing in Meghan's way of her big Hollywood comeback is Prince Harry."

According to the journalist: "He says it's harder for Meghan to launch her new career objectives amidst all of the royal rift headlines. And again, with all of this litigation, it's hard for Meghan to come out full force trying to promote the TIG. Everybody wants to focus on the relationship with Harry's family."

The host appeared reacting to Schofield's comments on Meghan in his own way, saying: "The Royal family have benefited from the largesse of the UK press, who, especially when Harry and Meghan got married, gave them slavish and favourable coverage."



Schofield, discussing Prince William's brother's royal image amid the new court battle, said: "Harry became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in more than a century when he testified against the Daily Mirror. So we're likely going to see something similar in this instance.

The American television personality, went on: "I honestly think that it's negative on the brand to be going full force like this, constantly fighting the past. When are you going to look forward to the future?"