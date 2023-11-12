BLACKPINK's Lisa targeted in inappropriate deep-fake video

Lisa drew criticism for her performance in Crazy Horse Paris

BLACKPINK member Lisa has become victim to a deep fake video after a clip claiming to be from her Crazy Horse Paris show went viral.

After the k-pop singer’s performance at the cabaret show drew criticism, a deep-fake video emerged showing the LALISA hit-maker dancing.

In a post shared on X, the singer could be seen performing suggestive moves, side-by-side to another dancer doing the exact same, except Lisa’s face was clearly morphed in.

Since then, BLINKS, the fanbase of the popular band, took to social media to inform Lisa’s label YG Entertainment as well as Crazy Horse Paris management to remove the video.

Fans reshared the video with a unanimous message that read: “Maliciously edited content featuring Lisa performing at Crazy Horse has been circulating. This defamation harms her as a guest star & misrepresents your intellectual property. Kindly consider taking swift legal action to stop this violation.”

For the unversed, Lisa made her debut at the cabaret with a three-day performance that was held from September 28 till September 30.

The show instructed a no-gadget policy hence why clips of her performance were never seen thus raising questions of the authenticity of the deep fake.