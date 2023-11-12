Prince William, Kate Middleton risk new war with Harry, Meghan

file footage

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has been advised against broaching the royal rift in his prospective memoir.



According to reports, the brother of the princess’ mother, Carole Middleton, is planning to tell his niece’s side of the story, following unwarranted attacks from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted if the rumors were true, it could set off yet another royal rift between the Waleses and Sussexes.

"If he starts disputing how events have played out it will surely only deepen the rift and provoke retaliation from the Sussexes,” she explained.

“And so the vicious circle will continue. Much better to adopt Camilla’s strategy…least said, soonest mended.”

Goldsmith had previously planned to detail his life story in the upcoming writing venture; however, he shortly decided to “change the focus” of his book, and will now “add in some private family details,” a source told Closer Magazine.

“He won’t want to do anything that will embarrass them, but it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare,” they shared at the time.

"Meghan and Harry are preparing for an onslaught of criticism in Gary’s book, and the former actress is “likely to be just as blindsided by Gary’s version of events as Harry,” the insider added.