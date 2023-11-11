Rachel Bilson wants to create safe space via her podcast: Here’s why

Rachel Bilson has recently explained why she launched her own podcast channel during her visit to the Pasadena Humane Society.



Speaking to E! News, the O.C alum said, “My mom's quote to me my whole life is, ‘It's none of my business what other people think of me’.”

“I have to remind myself of that a lot, because I want to be like, ‘Oh my god, I'm so sorry!’ or make excuses, or explain,” continued the actress.

Rachel mentioned that this is why she and her best friend and co-host Olivia Allen started with Broad Idea podcast last year.

“It was a crash course in not fretting over other people’s takes, whether they are from random online comments or Whoopi Goldberg on The View,” remarked the actress.

Rachel pointed out, “The whole reason for the podcast is to create a safe space, where people can talk about anything and be heard and accepted.”

The actress garnered a lot of media attention as she’s open about her dating life or breakups, however, Rachel added, “I learned to just sit in it if my revelations cause a bit of excitement or, in a more extreme case she cited on Broad Ideas, cost her a job.”

“I have to stand by what we've created and be proud of it – cause I am,” concluded the actress.