Justin Timberlake appears unbothered in first public outing after Britney Spears' memoir

Justin Timberlake has come out of hiding after Britney Spears bombshell claims, and he looked pretty unbothered.

As he continues to brush off Spears’ bombshell claims, Timberlake, 42, was seen attending a dinner event hosted by Pharrell Williams and NIGO on Thursday, celebrating the release of the final collection of their streetwear label, Billionaire Boys Club, for its 20th anniversary.

In photographs from the event, the NSYNC frontman looked unbothered and in high spirits as he posed with the Happy hitmaker and the Japanese fashion designer and mingled with other guests.

The Cry Me a River singer sported a camel coat with a matching sweater vest worn over a black shirt, paired with black pants, and accessorized with a pearl necklace and orange-tinted shades.

This outing marked the first time that Timberlake stepped out for a public event ever since Britney Spears’ new memoir, The Woman in Me, made explosive claims about their time together and the aftermath of their highly publicized breakup in the early 2000s.

One of the revelations was that The Princess of Pop had gotten a secret abortion because Timberlake “didn’t want to be a father.”

She also revealed that Timberlake had cheated on her during their three years together, even though Spears took the fall at the time.

Though he has not addressed these allegations, Timberlake was allegedly “not happy” about them and had to deactivate his Instagram comments because of the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying,” per Page Six.