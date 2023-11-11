Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson, wife Kelsey announce stillbirth of daughter

Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson, wife Kelsey announces stillbirth of daughter

Game of Thrones actor Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson and his wife, Kelsey Henson opened up about going through a hard time.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 10, the pair announced stillbirth of their baby girl, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir, who was born earlier this week at 21 ½ weeks of gestation.

“After a noticeable decrease in movement we found out her heart had stopped beating,” the solemn statement, paired with a carousel of photos from the hospital, read.

“Words cannot describe our pain of this loss or our happiness at being able to spend time with our daughter,” they continued. “She is absolutely beautiful, with blonde lashes and brows and a little smile for mom and dad. The love we feel for her is overwhelming.

“The grief we feel will be with us forever but so will the love. All of our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away from us but I know I will be with her again.”

“Her spirit lives on through us and her siblings,” the couple added.

Hafþór and Kelsey concluded the statement with a request to respect their privacy as they “grieve this unbearable loss.”

The actor first announced that they were expecting their second child last month.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to son Stormur, 3, together.