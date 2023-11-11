Taylor Swift cancels Buenos Aires show following rain– Travis Kelce shows support

Taylor Swift's Buenos Aires show cancelled puts fan safety first.

In an unexpected turn of events, Taylor Swift made a tough call to cancel her Friday show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, citing unfavorable weather conditions.

The decision came after her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, flew into town to support her eagerly awaited performance.

Sharing the disappointing news via Insta Stories in elegant white cursive, the Bad Blood hitmaker expressed concern over the 'chaotic' weather, emphasizing her unwavering commitment to fan and crew safety.

"I'm never going to endanger my fans," she asserted.

Swift assured fans that the show would be rescheduled, extending her stay in the country to make amends for the cancellation.

Buenos Aires show called off due to rain

The Grammy-winning artist, who graced the stage the night before in a dazzling pink sequin bodysuit and matching boots, treated over 70,000 fans to a spectacular performance.

In a delightful twist, Swift surprised the audience by adding two new songs, The Very First Night and Labyrinth, to her setlist.

The lyrics of the latter, with a poignant oh no, I’m falling in love again, subtly echoed her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce.



