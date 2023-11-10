Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder explains why he bid farewell to Hollywood

Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder has recently explained why he bid farewell to Hollywood.



Speaking to E! News, Ian, who tied the knot with Twilight actress Nikki Reed, revealed he wanted to live a simpler lifestyle.

“Walking through the farm with kids and dogs and family. Every stop, you're pulling off of trees or off of bushes, pulling up out of the ground and feeding everyone as you're moving through the farm,” said the 44-year-old.

Ian shared he and his wife left Los Angeles four years ago and now they have two kids and 20 animals, living at the farm.

The Lost actor remarked, “We're farm people, we produce most of our own food, I live in my cowboy boots.”

“It is a lot of work. It's unbelievable when you see these amazing creature life forms and how they all live on the farm together is really special,” stated the star.

Ian divulged he stopped acting so that he could build his companies and worked on launching a few film projects, which included Kiss the Ground and Common Ground.

The actor noted that the documentary is a “love letter to our children”.

“As a parent, you never want to have to look at your kids and say, 'I'm sorry.' You want to be able to look at your children and say, 'We did something. And as a result of that, we secured our future’,” pointed out Ian.

He added, “I will be a rancher and building legacy brands, whether it's my bourbon or my health and wellness company, and the regenerative agriculture and healthy soil management practices that I live by and our family lives by.”