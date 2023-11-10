Tori Spelling embraces new journey in love after Dean McDermott split

Tori Spelling shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday. The fresh-faced snapshot featured Spelling raising her arm to showcase a tattoo acquired in 2016, capturing a rare moment of confidence and optimism.

In her caption, the blonde beauty revealed a departure from her usual forward-looking stance, choosing to pause and acknowledge her personal growth, proudly declaring herself a "bada**."

The post comes on the heels of Spelling being spotted in a passionate kiss with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer just last week.

Tori has been embracing this new chapter in her life following a tumultuous separation from her husband, Dean McDermott, earlier this summer, signaling a positive shift in her journey of self-discovery and newfound romance.

Accessorizing with a small gold necklace bearing her name in cursive and a glimmering gold bracelet, Spelling didn't shy away from expressing herself.

Her left arm raised to unveil a black inked inscription reading "Tout mon coeur, Tout ma vie," translating to "My whole heart, my whole life" in French.

This intimate tattoo shared significance with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, who had a matching one during their 10th-anniversary celebration in Paris back in 2016.

Despite her usual forward-looking perspective, Tori took a moment of self-reflection, stating in the caption, "I believe in always looking forward and keeping your eye on the prize…" The post captured a glimpse of Spelling's personal journey, marked by resilience and a touch of romantic nostalgia.

