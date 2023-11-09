Irina Shayk prefers dodging Tom Brady questions, but praises Bradly Cooper

Irina Shayk avoided answering questions about her fling with Tom Brady in an interview, but couldn’t help praising ex-husband Bradly Cooper.



When asked about the numerous paparazzi photos of her and Brady taken over the summer in an interview for Elle's November Issue, Shayk responded, "No comment."

“I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal,” Shayk, 37, made it clear while dodging the question on her dating speculation with Tom Brady.

“That’s why it’s called personal” she added. “Because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will.”

Within less than four months of dating, Shayk and the seven-time Super Bowl champion "fizzled out," according to sources who confirmed this last month.

After being spotted cuddling in a car in Los Angeles in July, the 46-year-old former New England Patriots and Shayk quarterback ignited dating rumours.

After that, they were sighted worldwide, turning up for romantic getaways in London and Manhattan dates.

Page Six was informed by a source that Brady, who divorced Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, wasn't taking things too seriously and was still in the dating game with Shayk.

Another source claimed that although the model was content with her time with Brady, she was still hopeful that her relationship with Cooper, with whom she has a 6-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine, would work out.

But according to a different source, Cooper had no intention of rekindling his romance with Shayk.

After her romance with Brady ended last month, Shayk, who appears to be single today, revealed that she and the A Star Is Born star have a great co-parenting arrangement.