Patrick Dempsey reveals for him awkwardness and life goes hand-in-hand

Patrick Dempsey who worked in the 1987 film Can't Buy Me Love and the 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama, where the star played a JFK-like fiancé named Andrew Hennings, fans fell instantly in love with the handsome actor.



In addition, he appeared on ABC's Grey's Anatomy as neurosurgeon Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd.

The 57-year-old actor, who was recently named People magazine's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive, says that he has spent "pretty much my entire life" in an awkward period.

During his childhood in Maine, “I needed to be moving all the time. Lot of sports, baseball, soccer, skiing, cycling,” the Ferrari actor tells the outlet in this week’s cover story. “I had dyslexia, so the classroom was never happy, and I was really a late bloomer.”

When he was younger, Dempsey performed as a unicyclist and juggler in a vaudeville ensemble.

“People are very enthusiastic when you juggle,” he says. “That helped my confidence a lot.”

The actor says the key now is maturity and wisdom. “I think it helps when you get older,” he explains. “You go through cycles of life, so you understand there are going to be high and low moments and what are the most important things. Everything else is a gift.”

Despite his heartthrob status over the years, “I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” he says of his new title. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”