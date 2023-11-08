Kendall Jenner reveals dream career if she weren't a model

file footage

Kendall Jenner revealed she would compete in the Olympics if she weren’t a model.



During a reunion episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians released in 2021, the 28-year-old model answered fan questions, relayed by host Andy Cohen.

Replying to a fan’s query about her dream profession, Jenner explained she’d probably have gone to the Olympics for “horseback riding.”

“That was always my dream,” she added, prompting Cohen to ask whether she still rides, to which the socialite shared, “I do, I have two horses.”

Jenner’s athletic ambitions dates back to her childhood; the reality TV show star explained in the same interview she never dreamt of becoming a model.

Instead, she shared she was huge Tom boy who “couldn’t care less about fashion.”

The 818 mogul also reflected on her proclivity to sports in an episode of KUWTK. Speaking to her sister Khloe, the model claimed, “I’m literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I’ve ever done has said that I am, like, over the normal limit of athleticness.”

While not being able to fulfill her dream of being a renowned athlete herself, Jenner certainly cracked a gaping loophole and has been romantically involved with five NBA players ever since turning 18.