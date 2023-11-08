Prince Harry advised to attend King Charles' birthday after rejection

Prince Harry has been advised to attend King Charles’ birthday amid speculation over the Duke of Sussex’s attendance for his father’s big day.

While speaking to GB News, Ingrid Seward said that the monarch likely extended the invitation to his son as a formality, but hoped that his youngest son would not attend.

"I feel in my heart that Charles would invite his son just out of politeness, knowing that he will probably refuse. And praying that he refuses.

"But I think probably the King feels that Harry's presence probably wouldn't be very welcome amongst the rest of the family."

In response host Mark Dolan said the Duke of Sussex instead should bury the hatchet and go see his father.

"Well, indeed. If it was my dad, I wouldn't wait for an invitation. I'd be on a plane. I'd be blinking going there with a lovely gift."