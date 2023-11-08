Jennifer Hudson dodges questions after being spotted holding hands with Common

Jennifer Hudson was recently spotted having a hand-in-hand stroll with Common.



The talk show presenter and rapper were spotted on Saturday while attending a special one-night-only concert at Joe's Pub in honor of well-known jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks.

Holding hands, Hudson, 42, and Common, 51, were seen entering the performance venue in New York City.

With a white jacket over an all-black outfit and black-and-white sneakers, Hudson maintained a casual look. Common wore khaki cargo pants and a white button-down jacket to match the attitude of his partner.

On Monday, two days after the couple was spotted, Hudson played coy when asked about her relationship during an appearance on CBS Mornings.

Gayle King asked Hudson about her "very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless."

"I am very happy, yes, ma'am," Hudson replied while giggling at smiling at King and her co-hosts.

"Boo'ed up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up... Definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure."

Despite not disclosing her partner's identity, Hudson and Common have sparked dating rumours ever since they were first sighted together in July 2022.

The two hit it off on the set of the new action-thriller Breathe,

Hudson addressed the relationship rumours last September, telling ET, “People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel.”

She further clarified, “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”