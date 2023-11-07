Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. relationship status revealed

Kim Kardashian and basketball player Odell Beckham Jr. are "just friends," even though Kardashian's attendance at the sports star's birthday celebration in New York City on Monday sparked dating rumours.

The NFL player, 31, and the 43-year-old reality personality were rumoured to be "spending time together" last month. A stunning Kim was spotted at Odell's celebration following her stunning performance at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

But insiders tell TMZ that Kim is "not serious about dating anyone at the moment" and that Odell and Kim are just pals.

The mother-of-four is "totally open" to falling in love again, they continued, provided she meets the right person.

It was first reported in September that Kim had been hanging out with Odell, a great player for the Baltimore Ravens.

"Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses," the insider added.

The Skims mogul was also there at Mother Wolf in Hollywood for Beckham Jr.'s birthday celebration the previous year.

The Kardashian star's latest relationship was with Pete Davidson, the comedian from Saturday Night Live. She had already expressed guilt about dating her ex-boyfriend so soon after she broke up with Kanye West.