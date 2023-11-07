Mauricio Umansky prefers time with Emma Slater over BravoCon with Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky seems to be having his own fun time with Emma Slater while his estranged wife Kyle Richards is still talking about their marriage.



Kyle Richard’s estranged husband may not have been noticed by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans among the mayhem of BravoCon in Las Vegas over the weekend, but the real estate broker was having a good time anyway.

On Friday night, Umansky was seen hanging out with Emma Slater, his partner on Dancing With the Stars.

In a video that TMZ was able to obtain, the 34-year-old professional dancer and the 53-year-old real estate broker are seen being transported to a parking lot in a Porsche by a female acquaintance.

From there, they stroll into the Koreatown Line Hotel. According to the source, Umansky and Slater strolled hand in hand as the group entered the hotel through a side door and vanished inside the club.

The ex-dance partners were supposedly "very chummy, smiling and chatting," but they refrained from any kind of PDA. Following their elimination from Dancing With the Stars last week, the two were spotted hanging out together.

The couple's night out fell on the same night as this year's BravoCon, where Kyle Richards, Umansky's estranged wife, sobbed on stage and discussed the state of their marriage.

"We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and have a very strong family unit," Richards opened up during her panel.

"My three girls still live at home… he was busy doing Dancing With the Stars so he wasn’t around as much but we’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other."

"This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly," she added. "Anyway, I do appreciate all your support."