PML-N, PPP ‘resolve to work together’ for country’s progress

LAHORE/KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — the two major political parties of the country — have resolved to work together in the national interest, sources told Geo News on Monday.

The resolve came during a telephonic conversation between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, the sources added.

The political activities are on the rise across the country after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and President Arif Alvi agreed to hold general elections on February 8 following the Supreme Court’s order in the election delay case.



The PPP leader congratulated the PML-N supremo on his return to the country on October 21 after ending a four-year self-imposed exile in London.

Both the leaders agreed that all stakeholders will play their role in saving the state, they also said.

The leaders of two major political parties of the country also agreed to take important decisions to provide relief to the inflation-hit masses.

The insiders said a huddle between the political heavyweights is likely to take place soon as they both invited each other to hold the meeting.

The conversation between the political leaders came as both parties directed their workers to start preparing for general elections slated to be held on February 8 next year.

The two parties were also coalition partners in the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government, which was formed after the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan from power.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Karachi, PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari said the telephonic conversation between the two leaders took place last month following Nawaz's return to the country.

"This has been reported today but it's old news..PPP's doors are open to all political parties and this should not be a very big development," the PPP chief said while responding to a question.

However, PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi denied the report of a telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

"I would like to clarify that the news of Mr. Mian Nawaz Sharif contacting President Asif Ali Zardari is false and holds no truth. We urge everyone to verify information before spreading it," he said on his official X handle.

Meanwhile, the Muttahida Qaumi-Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation will also call on Nawaz Sharif tomorrow (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for MQM-P said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif spoke to party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and invited him to meet the former prime minister.

They also discussed upcoming general elections and the prevailing political situation of the country, the spokesperson added.

The MQM-P delegation led by Siddiqui and including Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal will meet the PML-N supreme leader.