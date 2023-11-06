'US-made' weapons used in terror attack on PAF Mianwali base

ISLAMABAD: In a worrisome development, it has been revealed that American-made weapons were used by terrorists in their attack on the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base in Mianwali, sources told Geo News on Monday.



On Friday, security forces via their swift response eliminated nine terrorists to thwart a major terror attack on the PAF's training base, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The weapons recovered from the militants include RPG-7, AK-74, M-4 and M-16/A4, shared officials who spoke to the TV channel on condition of anonymity.

The heavily-guarded PAF base was targeted by militants but the security forces foiled the attack and launched an operation to eliminate any potential threat in the surroundings.

"Alhumdolliah, the combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell," the military's media wing had said.

"No damage has been done to any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased-out non-operational aircraft during the attack," added the statement.

The ISPR had further said that the prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that PAF remains vigilant and is fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat.

Islamabad has been consistently pointing out the use of US-made weapons by terrorists involved in attacks in the country.

In September of this year, the Foreign Office had expressed concerns over the "advanced weapons" being used by the terrorists in Afghanistan to attack Pakistan and its security agencies.

"These modern weapons have fallen into the hands of terrorists in Afghanistan who are using these [weapons] to attack Pakistan and its security agencies," said FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a weekly briefing.

She said the situation needs international attention and called upon all stakeholders to assume the responsibility that they have in this regard.

In April a report by Radio Free Europe had confirmed that the modern weapons and military equipment — which was left behind by the US forces after the pullout from Afghanistan in 2001 — are being used by banned Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups for terrorism in Pakistan.

The US had left behind weapons and military equipment worth $7 billion which later boosted the military capabilities of the terrorist groups in Pakistan.

The report said that the US left behind firearms, communications gear, and even armoured vehicles which gave the militants a “vast war chest”.

The report said that using the US weapons and equipment, both the TTP and Baloch separatist groups were waging insurgencies against the government in Pakistan, which has witnessed a surge in violence over the past two years.