Victoria Beckham not interesting in filming her own documentary: Here’s why

Victoria Beckham speaks up about husband David’s alleged linkup in his Beckham docuseries



Victoria Beckham has reportedly showed no interest in filming her own documentary as she doesn’t want to delve into past marital issues with husband David Beckham.

After appearing in husband David’s Netflix docuseries Beckham, the former Spice Girls was asked to discuss more about rumours of David’s linkup with model Rebecca Loos that garnered media attention in her own upcoming documentary.

However, a source told Star magazine, “Victoria is cleared that the subject is closed.”

Victoria, who married David back in 1999, share four children with him. The couple’s marriage landed into trouble when Rebecca alleged having an affair with him.

“Victoria feels she’s already said everything she’s going to say on the matter,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “She won’t dignify Rebecca’s allegations by addressing them. The less said, the better.”

Victoria however pointed out that David’s scandal affected their relation and she also “resented” her husband

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” she stated in Beckham docuseries.

The fashion designer added, “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”