Reese Witherspoon embarks on a new chapter in life following divorce from Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has recently embarked on a new chapter in her life months after her divorce from Jim Toth.



A source told In Touch, “Reese is embracing this new chapter of her life — looking forward to the future, reflecting on everything she’s been through and trying not to judge herself for taking a break when she needs it.”

The source pointed out that the Legally Blonde star intentionally stepped away from the spotlight to help clear her mind and get through tough time.

Reese even confessed, “I’ve been trying really hard to find balance outside of work.”

The source revealed that the Wild actress “dialled down her hours on the job” to find the balance.

The new adjustment in her life led her to learn “a few things about herself” as she stated, “I’ve learned a lot and I reward myself for the hard things that little Reese went through.”

“I’ve definitely had a lot of not sane moments in my life, crying on the kitchen floor and my kids putting their stuffed animals on me going, ‘It’s going to be OK mom,’” explained the Sweet Home Alabama actress.

Reflecting on her mental health, Reese mentioned, “I feel really fortunate that I am able to get help, that at times that I’ve needed it, I’ve been able to take medicine.”

“I’ve learned coping mechanisms my entire life. Depression is real. There’s nothing embarrassing or shameful about any of this,” she added.