Meghan Markle used 'super brands' to upstage royal family for 'big moments'

File Footage

Meghan Markle had reportedly gone through a wardrobe overhaul when she began her life as a royal, admitting that she opted for a more neutral colour palette in an attempt to fit in.



Speaking to Express, style expert Miranda Holder noted that while the Duchess of Sussex was used to pulling all of the stops during her life in Hollywood, remnants of her past life still made way into her wardrobe.

This, as per Holder, was made apparent with her brand choices, like Christian Dior, which was not seen as much on regular royals owing to their support for more local, British brands.

"In contrast to Kate, Meghan comes from the glamorous American film and television industry, in which it is customary to 'dress for success' and 'look the part' by wearing the very best pieces you can afford," she said.

"Although Meghan admits she did attempt to dress down in neutrals when she was a working member of the Royal Family in an attempt to fit in, she still 'threw the kitchen sink at it' sartorially speaking, by pulling on super brands such as Christian Dior for many of her big moments."