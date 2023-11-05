Sara Ali Khan confirms Ananya Pandey’s romance with Aditya Roy Kapur: Watch

File Footage

Sara Ali Khan is ready to spill some secrets at the couch of Karan Johar’s famous talk show, Koffee With Karan.



Sara will be appearing in the upcoming episode of the show with fellow actress Ananya Pandey, who is in the headlines for her budding romance with the B-town heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur.



In an exciting teaser shared by Karan on Instagram, a fun conversation between the two stars of Bollywood caught the attention of their fans.



During a rapid fire round, Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, the Simmba actress said, a "Night Manager," referring to Aditya’s recent movie.



In response, the Dream Girl 2 actress said, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur," as she can be seen blushing following Sara's confession.



As per Indian media reports, Ananya has recently celebrated her 25th birthday with the Aashiqui 2 star in Maldives.



Taking to Instagram, the actress seemingly dropped a hint for her fans about her romantic birthday getaway with rumoured boyfriend.

On October 27, the couple's PDA-filled moments during their dinner date in Mumbai fuelled the relationship rumours.

