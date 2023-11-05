Madonna and Diana Ross' epic feud, rivalry exposed

Madonna and Diana Ross's musical rivalry unveiled.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the city of Detroit bore witness to the rise of Motown, a music scene that would eventually conquer the globe.



Madonna, hailing from the suburbs of Pontiac and Rochester Hills, and Diana Ross, who grew up in various parts of Detroit, including the projects, were both deeply influenced by this musical movement.

Diana, as the leading lady of the immensely popular girl group The Supremes, reigned supreme in the Motown universe.

Madonna, during the early stages of her career, openly acknowledged Motown's impact on her work, singling out Diana Ross as a significant source of inspiration.

Fast forward to the 1990s, and Madonna had become a global megastar. Interestingly, Diana Ross had earned the title of the 'most successful female performer of all time' in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Their paths had crossed, and during a 1999 appearance on "TFI Friday" with host Chris Evans, Diana's Guinness accolade led to a lighthearted remark about Madonna.

Chris quipped, "I bet Madonna hates you, doesn't she?" To which Diana, breaking into laughter, replied, "She might!" She went on to acknowledge her personal acquaintance with Madonna, diplomatically avoiding any direct rivalry.

Chris suggested that Madonna was a "flash in the pan" compared to Diana, but the legendary Motown icon responded graciously, saying, "No, she's been around. She's got some legs, yeah?"