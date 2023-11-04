Shawn Levy reveals what made him to direct All the Light We Cannot See movie

Shawn Levy has recently shared his thoughts about directing All the Light We Cannot See, a movie adaptation of the bestselling novel by Anthony Doerr.



“When I read the first draft of the first episode of the adaptation, my plan was to produce the show, maybe direct an episode,” said the 56-year-old in a new interview with PEOPLE.

Levy mentioned, “But after I read it, I knew I needed to do it all myself.”

“I loved the book; I loved the adaptation. And it connected to my prior work in that it is fundamentally and unabashedly emotional,” stated the Stranger Things director.

Levy dished, “It was just a very different kind of storytelling for me.”

While talking about his movie projects different from one another, Levy pointed out that they all had one thing in common, “heart”.

“All of my things tend to have a pretty warm heart at its centre,” he continued.

Levy explained, “Which is how I like to live. My emotions, they're on my sleeve, they're on my skin, my face, my voice.”

Meanwhile, All the Light We Cannot See features Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann and Aria Mia Loberti.