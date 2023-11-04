Shannon Wilcox, 'Frankie and Johnny' star, died at the age of 80

Character actor Shannon Wilcox passed away. She starred with Willie Nelson in Songwriter, Dudley Moore in Six Weeks, and Al Pacino in Frankie and Johnny. It was 1980.

The Hollywood Reporter was informed by Wilcox's daughter, actress-director Kelli Williams, who portrayed lawyer Lindsay Dole on The Practise, that her father passed away on September 2 in Los Angeles.

In addition to playing Elisabeth Shue's mother in John G. Avildsen's The Karate Kid (1994), Wilcox, a lifelong member of The Actors Studio, acted in numerous other noteworthy motion pictures, including Tony Richardson's The Border (1982), Ivan Reitman's Legal Eagles (1986), Mark Rydell's For the Boys (1991), and David Fincher's Seven (1995).

After making her television debut in a 1976 episode of Starsky & Hutch, Wilcox went on to star in several more series, including Hawaii Five-O, Family, Kaz, and Hart to Hart. In 1980, she landed her first feature film, Cheaper to Keep Her, starring Mac Davis.

She was one of the performers and filmmakers whom Sydney Pollack selected to study at the Sundance Institute in 1981.

Wilcox, after divorcing plastic surgeon John Williams in 1984, married Alex Rocco, the Emmy-winning actor from The Godfather, in 2005, but sadly, he passed away in July 2015 at the age of 79.