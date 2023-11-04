Jamie Foxx in A-condition spotted out and about in California

Comedian and Hollywood star Jamie Foxx was photographed visiting a popular location for celebs in Santa Monica, California.

This incident occurred on Wednesday night, and Foxx was dressed in an Amiri-patterned black-and-white set.

The actor was just getting ready to go to dinner with a few of his closest friends and his fiancée Alice Huckstepp when he was snapped by paparazzi.

They were not, however, spotted together in public. The Miami Vice star looked happy and had healed from the unexplained medical incident he had six months prior.

While the actor has made a gradual effort to get back to his regular life and allow people to see him in public, there is still disagreement over what exactly happened to him.

Jamie Foxx is merely pursuing his social life at the moment and making an effort to be active by participating in pickleball and other sports.

In fact, after experiencing that medical emergency, he has been seen participating in this sport on several occasions.

The Robin Hood alum and Huckstepp were also seen getting some KFC before the sighting on Wednesday. However, there is currently no fresh information regarding Jamie Foxx's intentions to return to the acting profession.

The Collateral star has just done ads thus far; no larger filming for television or films is planned for the near future. The people at People report that although the actor is nearly entirely recovered, he is gradually going back to performing.



