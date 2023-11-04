‘Friends’ cast attend Matthew Perry’s funeral service to pay their respects

Matthew Perry was laid to rest at a private funeral on Friday, November, 3, six days after his untimely death at 54.

The Friends alum had friends and family gathered in afternoon time for a funeral service in honour of the late actor at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills neighbourhood, near the Warner Bros. Studios lot where Friends was filmed, via Page Six.

In images captured by TMZ, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow were spotted walking to the cemetery for the funeral service.

While not pictured, Matt LeBlanc was also in attendance at the funeral.

Perry’s mother, Suzanne Morrison, his father, John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, were also seen at the service looking sombre.

The cemetery serves as a final resting place for many A-list stars, including Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Carrie Fisher and Paul Walker, and may hold special significance to the Perry family, given the proximity of the Friends studio.

The award-winning actor’s funeral comes after he was found dead from an apparent drowning on October 28. The actor was found “unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi” by law enforcement officials in his Pacific Palisades home, Los Angeles.

His official cause of death has yet to be confirmed pending a toxicology report.