Behati Prinsloo talks how Adam Levine supported her with birth of son

Behati Prinsloo got candid about delivering her third child with Adam Levine and revealed the gender of their new addition 10 months after the birth.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, 35, appeared on The Mother Daze podcast along with actresses Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer.

Prinsloo detailed the painful birth she had to go through while welcoming son after daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 7.

“My doctor at a certain point was like, ‘I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point, if you were going to get anything… this is it,’” she said.

“She was like, ‘It’s up to you... nobody’s putting pressure on you, do what you feel.’ I was like, ‘I feel really good... I think I’m... just gonna go with this feeling right now.’”

Prinsloo continued, “At one point they’re like, ‘Do you want to get in the water?’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I cannot think about something worse right now than to be wet,’” she also explained, jokingly adding, “I was like, ‘No way — no water is getting on this body!’”

Prinsloo described being in “this state of bliss but also insane pain and bliss and pain and bliss, and I was fighting this... rollercoaster of feelings and pain...levels.”

Of the Maroon 5 frontman, 44, Prinsloo shared that apart from supporting her through the birth, he cut their son’s umbilical cord.