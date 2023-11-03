Sheryl Crow praises Olivia Rodrigo as a singer, calls her ‘real deal’: Watch

Sheryl Crow has recently gushed over Olivia Rodrigo during appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.



On November 2’s episode, Crow shared her thoughts about Rodrigo, calling her “the real deal”.

Crow spoke of Rodrigo, saying, “She's precious and a great songwriter.”

The Grammy winner also told the host, “She seems kind of unaffected by [fame].”

“She’s super cool,” remarked the 61-year-old.

Dishing out details about her and Rodrigo collaboration, Crow revealed, “Olivia asked me to do this thing when she came to Nashville. So, I texted her and said, ‘Hey, would you do the Rock Hall with me?' And she's like, ‘I would love to, I would be so honoured’.”

On November 3, Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

Earlier in September, Crow and Rodrigo appeared on stage together at The Bluebird Café. They performed on If It Makes You Happy, one of Crow’s biggest hits.



Interestingly, Rodrigo took to Instagram after the performance and wrote at the time, “Pinch me! sang one of my favourite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!! what an honour!!!”