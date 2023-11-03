Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shipped back to UK' after popularity plummets

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity in the US has plummeted so much so that it was suggested that Americans have now become fed up.



Speaking on GB News, host Darren Grimes sarcastically blamed the onus of ongoing issues in California on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Grimes said that the popularity among Americans was so less that they wanted to send them back to the UK.

Hartman replied: "By the way, we would love to send Harry and Meghan back.

"I don’t know why they came to us. We will gladly ship them back to the UK."

This comes after the couple was savagely mocked on Family Guy.

Just eight months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were targeted in Comedy Central Show South Park, the couple was seen in an animated version of the show’s 22 season where multiple references were made of their failed Netflix deal as well as their departure from the royal family.

In the episode, the main character Peter Griffin decided on taking on a solo adventure as he told his pals: "That's fine I'll go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry."