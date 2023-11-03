King Charles angers Kenyans with goodbye without public apology?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who were on their first tour of a Commonwealth country since the King’s accession, have said goodbye to Kenya with a flurry of royal engagements in torrential rain.



The Britain's king and his wife have ended their historic trip in local style posing in a tuk-tuk used by commuters on the streets of Mombasa, but they seemingly could not convince all with their "regret and sorrow" over the colonial violence.

Royal family's official social media accounts shared a post on behalf of the King Charles, thanking everyone who welcomed The King and Queen to Nairobi and Mombasa during their trip to the country.

In his speech at the state banquet, the King acknowledged that Kenyans were tortured, but did not issue an official apology or announce reparations.



The King's words might be healing the wounds of some, but a large number of people were expecting an official apology from the monarch.

On the other hand, some British commentators have hit out at calls for reparations.

Royal biographer Ange Levin said people are intent on “humiliating” the monarch over Britain’s past. Speaking on GB News, the author went on suggesting the monarch that he shouldn't apologise for Britain's past.

"You can’t keep on going back”, she said. It’s a bit like Prince Harry going on and calling for more money from his father, despite already being rich.

"I don’t think you can keep hounding a country for money. They will go on asking more and more. You do a deal, stay with it and move forward, all this going backwards and complaining is bad for everyone.

"King Charles is someone who is very caring about the Commonwealth and I don’t think he should be humiliated like that."

It is mention here that a decade ago, the British Government agreed to pay nearly £20 million in compensation to Kenyan victims of torture.