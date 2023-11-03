Meghan Markle won't dare to scratch King Charles wound

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly wounded King Charles with their claims and allegations against him and other senior royals after relocating to the US following their exit form the royal family.

An Insider has told "The Duchess of Sussex, who is said to be writing her own tell-all memoir following in Harry's footsteps, will try to heal the wound of the 74-year-old monarch with her actions and words in the future amid speculations of reconciliation."

Harry, who mortally hurt his father, has also decided to stop scratching the wound he has already given to her own people," the Insider added.

The Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his father and brother has deteriorated since the father-of-two stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California.



However, the monarch is open to holding talks with his estranged son to iron out the issues but draws the red line.

Meghan's "upcoming book" has already caused quiet a stir among some members of the royal family.



There are speculations and predictions that the former "Suits" star won't hesitate to spill more secrets and untold stories about the royal family in her expected memoir. Kate Middleton is being said to be the main target of Meghan in her autobiography.

However, the insiders, who are familiar to Meghan's nature, has claimed she won't disgrace King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla as she has some sweet memories with the couple.



It is to mention here that King Charles played a major role on her wedding day as he walked the Duchess down the aisle after heartbreak with her own dad. It wasn’t what Meghan had originally planned.