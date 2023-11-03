Taylor Swift surprises Canadian fans by adding extra shows to Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans in Canada have more reason to celebrate, as the singer has added three additional shows to the Canadian leg of her upcoming Eras Tour.



The new shows will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 6, 7, and 8, 2024.

This comes after the Lover vocalist initially announced six shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto in November 2024.

Gracie Abrams, who previously joined Swift on the first leg of the tour earlier this year, will return as opener for the added shows.

The Red singer made the announcement on her social media accounts on Thursday, November 2, writing, "What did you say? 3 more Eras shows in Vancouver next year?"

The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's re-recorded albums, which she released after a dispute with her former record label over the ownership of her master recordings.

The tour has been highly anticipated by fans, and tickets have sold out quickly for many of the dates.

Additionally, the Eras Tour will be Swift's first major tour since 2018 and has featured songs from all of the singer-songwriter’s previous albums, including her re-recorded albums.

The tour will visit over 50 cities in North America, Europe, and Australia.