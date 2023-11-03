Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th star-studded birthday

Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 58-year-old on November 2, hosted a star-studded birthday bash to celebrate the success of his two blockbuster movies, Pathaan and Jawan.



From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, the B-town renowned personalities graced the extravagant birthday party of Khan which took place at his house in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, the Jab We Met actress gave a little sneak peek from Shah Rukh’s lavish birthday event.

In shared photos, the mother-of-two can be seen wearing a beautiful white satin gown, paired with an elegant diamond neckpiece.

On the other hand, Kareena's sister-actress Karishma Kapoor donned a stunning shimmery green outfit.

“Celebrating cinema… the Badshah (King) himself and my dear Pooja," the actress wrote as caption.



Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani also celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt was seen enjoying the birthday party with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone and her husband-actor Ranveer Singh marked their attendance to celebrate Shah Rukh’s special day.

At his birthday eve, the Pathaan star who greeted his sea of fans from the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow, took to X as he expressed his immense gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes.



"It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit," Shah Rukh wrote.

He further added, "I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning…on the screen & off it."

