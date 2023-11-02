Selma Blair gets candid about her acting career after MS diagnosis

Selma Blair, after receiving a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, "stepped away" from her acting career. Now, she is thinking back on it.



During her interview with Glamour for the 2023 Women of the Year issue, the actress shared her thoughts on the things she believes she should have been a part of.

“I still feel like I never really hit my stride with acting because after Hellboy I was so sick that I really stepped away,” Blair said. “And because I wasn’t a huge star, no one came looking.”

The actress starred in both the 2004 superhero movie and its 2008 sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

The Cruel Intentions actress didn't make her MS diagnosis public until 2018, and she has been in remission since 2021. She did, however, previously disclose that she spent forty years without a diagnosis.

She has shifted her attention to other goals since discovering she has an autoimmune condition, such as embracing disability activism and collaborating with disability inclusion specialist Andraéa Lavant, who provides consultations to businesses and film sets.

Blair still wonders, though, if she would ever be able to return to her previous acting profession.

“I had to realize I do love acting,” she said. “I really would love an amazing director to ever think there’s something for me.”