Queen Camilla an 'embarrassment' during Kenyan welcoming ceremony

Queen Camilla was called out for looking uncomfortable when she was welcomed by Masai women during a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary as part of her and King Charles’ Sate Visit to Kenya.



In a video that has been making rounds online, it showed that royal appeared awkward as she was presented with a traditional regalia.

The clip, in particular, got royal watchers discussing Camilla’s discomfort around Black people and how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt very comfortable during their visits to the African nation.

The individual who posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote in the caption: "You can almost see the moment the spirit left Camilla's body. That family, sans Prince Harry & Meghan, aren't comfortable around black people."

One noted, "Look at her face, she's not happy to be there. Is time for Kenya to abolished them," while another said: "And the limp hand saying 'please don't touch me and I hope I can wash it off' is telling."

Another mentioned: "That woman wanted the Earth to swallow her up. #PrincessDiana is soooooo missed!!!"

And one said: "Wow . She gets to have the most wonderful experience and meet so many interesting people, why can't she even pretend to be grateful and polite. This woman is Shameful, Rude and an embarrassment ! Not My Queen."