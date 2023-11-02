Khloé Kardashian wants complete escape from ex-Tristan Thompson

Even though Khloé Kardashian and her ex-husband Tristan Thompson get along well, she doesn't want to live next door to him.



The Good American co-founder, 39, discussed how she and the NBA player, 32, are managing their shared Palm Springs, California, real estate on Thursday's edition of The Kardashians.

The Kardashian-Jenner family was spending Easter weekend in Palm Springs in the sixth episode of the new season. Even though Khloé and Tristan were supposed to be "Easter bunny-ing it up," their presence in the desert town created a dilemma for them.

“Tristan and I bought two lots together in Palm Springs when we were together,” Khloé explained to the camera after Kourtney asked her, “What’s up with your lot here?”

“Here we are, many moons later, and we still own these lots together," Khloé added.

In the confessional, she explained, "Tristan won't give up his end of the lot. Hopefully, time will get the best of him and he’ll sell me the other half."

Khloé is negotiating her relationship with Tristan in season 4 after his recurrent infidelity, and the real estate turmoil is just one aspect of it.

Khloé seems composed when discussing her ex, but Kourtney has different feelings. Because Tristan is the father of her niece and nephew, the eldest sister admitted that there are moments when she is "so triggered by [Tristan] and [she] can't be around him," but other times she is able to "let it go."

Kourtney also disclosed that Penelope, her 11-year-old daughter, harbours some unfavourable thoughts towards her uncle.