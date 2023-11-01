Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk’s daughter rocks Taylor Swift costume for Halloween

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s daughter channeled her inner Taylor Swift for Halloween.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Lea De Seine can be seen rocking a Taylor costume while trick-or-treating, accompanied by her parents, Cooper and Shayk.

The six-year-old Swiftie paid tribute to Swift’s iconic look 2012 music video for the song 22 from her chart-topping fourth studio album, Red.

The young Taylor fan sported black shorts under oversized white tee with the words “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? Ew” scribbled across it in black, accessorizing the look with a black fedora hat and loafers.

To further bring her costume to life, Lea even wore Swift’s iconic bold red lip.

Meanwhile, her parents wore Rocket Raccoon costumes - the Guardians of the Galaxy character voiced by Cooper – complete with a full raccoon mask.

The co-parents, who welcomed their daughter a year after they began their three-year relationship in 2016, looked to be in good spirits as they held their daughter’s hand and escorted her around town.

Perhaps the young Swiftie might get to meet her pop sensation idol, now that her father is reportedly dating Gigi Hadid – an OG member of Taylor's infamous squad.

Cooper, 48, sparked dating rumours with Hadid, 28, in early October, after the latter’s fellow model reportedly introduced them, per The Messenger.