Matthew Perry’s pal says world should remember him for his ‘kindest heart’

Matthew Perry’s close friend and actress Christine Birchfield reminisced the good old times spent with the Friends star following the tragic demise of the comedian.



In conversation with People, Birchfield spoke highly about her late friend, saying that he had the "kindest heart and the best personality."

The actress revealed that Perry was nothing like the characters he played on television, saying, "He was so much more kind, relatable, and his humour was beyond comprehension. He was truly one of a kind."



The late artist who was highly vocal about his addiction struggles, became a helping hand for Birchfield during her film school journey.

"He helped me learn more about the industry and how to be a screenwriter... He was compassionate, giving and seemed to always try to put others before himself," she added.

Perry’s pal urged the world to remember him for more than being an actor. She said that the late artist should be celebrated as someone who held a beautiful heart.

On October 28, the news of Perry's demise left the world in shock.

The actor, 54, was discovered lifeless at his residence in the Los Angeles area on Saturday.

As per reports by TMZ, the renowned comedian died by apparent drowning.

Following the death of the versatile artist, several Hollywood celebrities including his Friends mates paid their heart warming tributes.