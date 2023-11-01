King Charles snubs Meghan Markle during speech in Kenya

file footage

King Charles referred to Princess Kate, wife of his eldest son Prince William, as his “beloved daughter-in-law” during a speech in Kenya.



It comes on the heels of the Charles' ongoing feud with his youngest son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The 74-year-old monarch is currently on a state visit to the Commonwealth country with his wife, Queen Camilla, marking his first trip since his accession to throne in September 2022.

While addressing the audience at a state banquet in Kenya on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the father of William and Prince Harry reminisced a personal anecdote associated with the country.

"It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law," King Charles said, recalling the 2010 engagement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales first met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001. The couple braved a handful of ups and downs in their relationship, including a brief split, before the King-in-waiting got down on one knee in 2010.



During their engagement interview, the Earthshot Prize founder revealed he had been planning it for quite sometime before getting the perfect chance to do it on their visit to the African country.

"It was a total shock when it came," the mom of three gushed at the time. "There's a true romantic in there."