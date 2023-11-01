Kim Kardashian’s kids North, Saint took 5-figure sum for ‘Paw Patrol’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children, North and Saint West turned into voice over artists for the famous animated series, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.
As per legal documents obtained by The Blast, the talented sibling duo who belong from the high profile Kardashian-West clan, earned five-figures for lending their voices to the Paw Patrol franchise in its latest installment.
As per reports, the Skims founder’s 10-year-old daughter who played Mimi, a Pomeranian pup in the movie, bagged $20,000 for four recording sessions.
Moreover, North’s younger brother, Saint who performed Meteor Max’s character, earned $10,000 for his participation during two recording sessions.
Sources shared that 'behind-the-scenes' moments which was captured during North and Saint's recording sessions would be used for promotion of the upcoming adventure film.
Several reports further suggested that Kim will be playing her reprised role as poodle Delores in the upcoming film.
The star-studded cast of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie include, Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Marsai Martin, McKenna Grace, Serena Williams, Chris Rock and many more.
