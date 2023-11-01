Jana Kramer responds to claims she's faking pregnancy with Allan Russell

Jana Kramer has no time to cater to internet’s conspiracy theories.

The One Tree Hill alum, who is currently expecting her third child – her first with fiancé Allan Russell – addressed speculations suggesting she is faking her pregnancy.

"There's these people out there saying that I'm wearing a fake belly," the actress shared in an interview with E! News. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, you guys are crazy!'"

Kramer went on to provide a plausible explanation for the wild theory, owing it to the dramatic turn her life took in less than a year.

"To the public, it's like, 'Well, here she goes again: Repeating the same pattern, moving really fast and getting married," she noted, adding that Allan is "the only person I’ve truly wanted to walk down the aisle to."

The actress got a divorce from her ex-husband Mike Caussin in 2021. The former couple is parents to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, together.

Kramer and Russell, who have been together since November 2022, started trying for a baby shortly into their romance.

They announced their pregnancy during their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

Russell popped the question to the actress only two months later.