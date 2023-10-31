Kanye West wife Bianca Censori turns down ‘creepy’ guy in mall: ‘I’m married!’

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori reiterated her relationship status during a recent interaction with a fan.
The former Yeezy mogul was shopping around a mall in Los Angeles, notably without the rapper, when she was approached by a man.
In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, a man recorded his conversation with Censori, in which he asked for her number after exchanging pleasantries.
“I’m married!,” she affirmed to the man before breaking into a chuckle.
Fans took to the comments to weigh in on the interaction, with many calling out the Australian native for being “too nice” while being married.
Others came in her defense, noting Censori looks “creeped out” by the man’s advances.
“she is literally so creeped out and maintaining a conversation so he doesn’t ‘do anything’,” one wrote. “like can you all not read body language??”
West and Censori married in a legally binding ceremony in California in December last year. The pair have since stayed in the headlines for their frequent outings across Europe.
It was also reported that the Donda rapper reportedly imposes strict rules on his new wife in hopes to turn her into a more “obedient” version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
